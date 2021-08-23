Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 2.84% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $80,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 228,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,022. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17.

