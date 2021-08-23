Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 6.73% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter.

JSML traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $73.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

