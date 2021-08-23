JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEC. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.64).

Shares of DEC opened at €21.70 ($25.53) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.70.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

