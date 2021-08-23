JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.58 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,472,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

