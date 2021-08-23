Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $630.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.67.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $545.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.12. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $549.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

