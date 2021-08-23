Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

