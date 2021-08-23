Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Performance Food Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

PFGC stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

