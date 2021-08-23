Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.31) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

