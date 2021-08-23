Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.79 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

