Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get South32 alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.