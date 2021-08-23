Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT opened at $125.62 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $830.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

