Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOW. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

