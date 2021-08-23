JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.11% of JELD-WEN worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,694. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

