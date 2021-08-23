Jieun W. Choe Sells 12,500 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $354,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,114.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CERT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $29.34. 579,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.69. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
About Certara
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
