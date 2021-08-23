John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.99. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHCB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,024,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,004,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,337,000.

