John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 5.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $41,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

JHML traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,057. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05.

