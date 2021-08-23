John S. Schoenstein Sells 8,000 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MNTV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 829,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,262. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

