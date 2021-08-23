Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.85. 26,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

