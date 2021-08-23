Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.58. 153,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

