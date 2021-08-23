JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Stock Price Up 1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) shares rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.68. Approximately 40,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 161,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $470,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $927,000.

