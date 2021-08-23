JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €99.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

SAX stock opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

