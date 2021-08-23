JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Neutral

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $118.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.21. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $133.13.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

