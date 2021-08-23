JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.70. 1,773,881 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

