Jupiter Price Tops $0.0153 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1.54 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00133976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.63 or 1.00082847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.18 or 0.01023414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.94 or 0.06752858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.