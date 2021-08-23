Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. 342,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

