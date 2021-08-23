JUST Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.68 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. JUST has a market cap of $167.68 million and approximately $116.67 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

