K21 (K21) Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. K21 has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002390 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, K21 has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,662 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

