Kaltura Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Kaltura had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kaltura’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

KLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR opened at $13.20 on Monday. Kaltura has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

