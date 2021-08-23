KARMA Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. KARMA has a total market cap of $26.29 million and $52.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006554 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00063071 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

