Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

