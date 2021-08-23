Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $271.99 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00017028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $682.96 million and $271.99 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00097692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00301290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00050360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.88 or 0.02641623 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,438,736 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

