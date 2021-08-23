Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Position Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,260. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

