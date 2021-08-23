Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $241.40 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $241.40 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 575,016,566 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

