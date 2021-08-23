Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.08. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

