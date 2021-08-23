Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Holdings Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Kemper worth $53,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

