Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Justin Whitmore Buys 1,025 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,698. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 882,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,339 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
