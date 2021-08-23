Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Justin Whitmore Buys 1,025 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,698. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 882,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,339 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

