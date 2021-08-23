KeyCorp Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $194.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $177.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $179.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.