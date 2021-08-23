KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

HWM stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,478,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.