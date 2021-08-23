KeyCorp Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

