KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vipshop in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

VIPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.22 on Monday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

