KeyFi Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $40.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00131916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00160924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.84 or 0.99721119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.00 or 0.01015662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.14 or 0.06682632 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,286 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

