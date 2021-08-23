Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $179.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.70.

KEYS stock opened at $168.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

