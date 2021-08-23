Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,036.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,036 ($39.67) and last traded at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), with a volume of 36126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,974 ($38.86).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,672.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.89.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

