KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

