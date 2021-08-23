KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Tops $0.0146

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $21.80 million and $2.46 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,494,920,010 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

