Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.