Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 4.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,784,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,503,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

