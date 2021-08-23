Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Kinder Morgan worth $72,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 520,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

