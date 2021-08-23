Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN remained flat at $$9.23 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,917. The company has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,471,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11,801.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,751,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,735 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 540.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 848,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 785.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 626,333 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

