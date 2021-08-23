Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $349,684.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $287,267.56 and $349,684.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00130571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,527.46 or 1.00089900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00990736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.45 or 0.06502217 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

